Bhubaneswar: A mega steel plant will be established in Patna area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed this while speaking at an event in Champua area of Keonjhar today.

“A mega steel plant will be established in Patna area of Keonjhar with an investment of around Rs 40,000 crore. An MoU in this regard has been signed with the JSW Group and Korean steel major POSCO. We are in regular touch with all stakeholders for early execution of the project,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further announced that around Rs 1 lakh crore will be invested in various industrial projects in Keonjhar for rapid development of the district.

“Industrial projects will come up at several places in Keonjhar including Barbil, Patna, Joda, Anandapur and Champua. The state government is taking the necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

The state government has signed an MoU with the Sajjan Jindal led JSW Group and South Korea’s POSCO for establishment of a 5 MTPA steel plant in Keonjhar.

The MoU was signed during the Utkarsha Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

Notably, Keonjhar is the home district of Chief Minister Majhi and the district is well-known for its mineral resources.