Bhubaneswar: The mercury rose at several places across Odisha as four weather stations in the state recorded the maximum temperature above 35 Degree Celsius on Saturday.

Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.6 Degree C in Odisha today, said the IMD regional centre here.

The maximum temperature was 35.2 Degree C at Jharsuguda, 35.1 Degree C at Sonepur and 35 Degree C at Balangir, added the IMD.

Two places—Sambalpur and Hirakud—recorded the maximum temperature of 34.7 Degree C, said IMD regional centre.

The weather department, meanwhile, has predicted dense fog in several districts of Odisha till February 3.

As per the IMD forecast, dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Keonjhargarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal on February 1.

Similarly, the IMD has predicted dense fog in seven districts--Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Gajapati—on February 2.