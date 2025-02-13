Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in the Odisha capital here crossed 35 Degree Celsius for the first time in this season on Thursday.

The capital city recorded the maximum temperature of 35 Degree C at around 2.30 pm today.

The maximum temperature in the state crossed 37 Degree C for the first time in this season on Wednesday (yesterday).

The western Odisha town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 Degree C yesterday, said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin.

As many as 10 places across Odisha recorded the maximum temperature above 35 Degree C yesterday.

The maximum temperature was 34.8 Degree C in the capital city and 33.2 Degree C in Cuttack city on Wednesday.