Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature crossed 38 Degree Celsius at three places in Odisha today.

Titlagarh in Balangir district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.5 Degree C in the state on Saturday, said the IMD regional centre here.

The maximum temperature was 38.2 Degree C at Jharsuguda and 38 Degree C at Balangir.

As per the IMD data, as many as eight places—Angul, Baripada, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur and Boudh—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 37 Degree C and 38 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 36.2 Degree C at Malkangiri, 36.8 Degree C at Paralakhemundi and 36.7 Degree C at Rourkela.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded the maximum temperature at 34.2 Degree C, added the IMD.

As per the IMD prediction, there will not be any large change in the maximum or daytime temperature across the state during the next four to five days.