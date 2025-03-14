Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha as altogether 11 places in the state recorded the maximum temperature of 40 Degree Celsius and above today.

The western Odisha town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.8 Degree C in the state on Friday, said the IMD regional centre here.

Jharsuguda had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 Degree C in the state yesterday (Thursday).

The maximum temperature was 41.1 Degree C at Angul and 41 Degree C at Balangir and Titlagarh today, said the IMD.

As per the IMD data, altogether seven places—Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Boudh and Bhadrak—in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature between 40 Degree C and 41 Degree C on Friday.

Besides, three weather stations—P aralakhemundi, Dhenkanal and Rourkela—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 39 Degree C and 40 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 37.2 Degree C in the capital city and 38.2 Degree C in Cuttack.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature across the state during the next five days, said the IMD.

The MeT department, meanwhile, has issued severe heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Sonepur till March 18.