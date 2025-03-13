Bhubaneswar: Heatwave-like conditions prevailed across Odisha as altogether eight places in the state recorded the maximum temperature of 40 Degree Celsius and above today.

The western Odisha town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 Degree C in the state on Thursday, said the IMD regional centre here.

As per the IMD data, altogether seven places—Baripada, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Balangir, Titlagarh, Boudh and Bhadrak—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 40 Degree C and 41 Degree C.

Besides, seven places—Angul, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Paralakhemundi, Dhenkanal and Rourkela—in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature in between 39 Degree C and 40 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 38.2 Degree C in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and 37.5 Degree C in the Silver City of Cuttack.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature or daytime temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next five days, said the IMD.

The MeT department has issued heatwave warning for several districts in Odisha including Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Baegarh, Kandhamal and Nuapada till March 18.