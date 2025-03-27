Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature crossed 40 Degree Celsius at eight places across Odisha today.

The western Odisha town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 Degree C in the state on Thursday, said the IMD regional centre here.

As per the IMD data, altogether seven places—Sambalpur, Balangir, Hirakud, Titlagarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Paralakhemundi—in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature between 40 Degree C and 41 Degree C.

Similarly, eight places—Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Malkangiri, Rourkela, Angul, Talcher, Dhenkanal, and Baripada—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 39 Degree C and 40 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 38.5 Degree C in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and 36.8 Degree C in Cuttack.

“The maximum temperature or day temperature is likely to rise by 2-4 Degree C over the districts of Odisha during the next three days. Thereafter, there will be no large change in the mercury,” said the IMD.

The MeT Department has predicted heatwave conditions in several districts of Odisha for three days starting March 28.

As per the prediction, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Sambalpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

However, light rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts on April 2, said the IMD.