Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in the Odisha capital here crossed 40 Degree Celsius for first time in this season on Friday.

The capital city recorded the maximum temperature of 40.2 Degree C today, said the IMD regional centre here.

According to the MeT department, heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha on Friday as the maximum temperature crossed 40 Degree C at 16 places in the state.

The western Odisha town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43 Degree C in the state.

Altogether six places--Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Balangir, Titlagarh and Boudh—recorded the maximum temperature between 41 Degree C and 42 Degree C.

Similarly, nine places --Bhubaneswar, Angul, Baripada, Talcher, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Paralakhemundi, Dhenkanal and Rourkela—recorded the maximum temperature between 40 Degree C and 41 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 38.4 Degree C in Cuttack, said the IMD.

“The maximum temperature or day temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 Degree C over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature,” added the IMD.