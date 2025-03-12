Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in Odisha crossed 40 Degree Celsius for the first time in this season today.

The western Odisha town of Boudh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 Degree C in the state on Wednesday, said the IMD regional centre here.

Another western Odisha town Balangir was the second hottest place in the state as it recorded the maximum temperature of 39.9 Degree C, it added.

Besides, altogether five places—Baripada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Titlagarh—recorded the maximum temperature between 39 Degree C and 40 Degree C.

As per the IMD data, six places—Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Paralakhemundi, Bhadrak and Rourkela—in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature between 38 Degree C and 39 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 36.6 Degree C in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and 37 Degree C in the Silver City of Cuttack.

As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 Degree C gradually across the state during the next five days.

The IMD has predicted heatwave condition at several places across the state till March 17.

It has issued Orange warning for several districts including Jharsuguda, Samablpur, Balangir and Boudh till March 17.