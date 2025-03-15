Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in Odisha crossed 42 Degree Celsius for the first time in this season today.

The western Odisha town of Boudh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.5 Degree Celsius in the state on Saturday, said the IMD regional centre here.

Sambalpur, another western Odisha town, was the second hottest place in Odisha as it recorded the maximum temperature of 42.2 Degree C.

As per the IMD data, altogether five places—Angul, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Titlagarh and Sonepur—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 41 Degree C and 42 Degree C.

Besides, six places--Baripada, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal and Rourkela—in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature between 40 Degree C and 41 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 38.6 Degree C in the capital city and 37.8 Degree C in Cuttack.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature (day temperature) across Odisha during the next 3-4 days. Thereafter, the mercury will fall by 2 to 4 Degree C in the state,” said the IMD in its weather forecast.

The MeT Department has issued heatwave warning for several districts in the state including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Angul, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir till March 18.