Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature crossed 43 Degree Celsius in Odisha for the second consecutive day as heatwave conditions continued across the state on Monday.

Western Odisha town of Boudh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.5 Degree C in the state today, said the IMD regional centre here.

Boudh had also recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6 Degree C yesterday.

Bargarh, another western Odisha town, was the second hottest place in the state with maximum temperature of 42 Degree C, added the IMD.

The maximum temperature was 40.7 Degree C at Angul and 40.2 Degree C at Malkangiri.

As per the IMD data, altogether nine places--Jharsuguda, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Talcher, Bhawanipatna, Hirakud, Sundargarh and Khurda—in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 39 Degree C and 40 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 36.7 Degree C in the capital city of Bhubaneswar and 37 Degree C in Cuttack.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next three days. Thereafter, the mercury is likely to fall by 3 to 5 Degree C,” said the IMD.

The MeT Department, meanwhile, issued heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha including Jharsuguda, Boudh, Balangir, Sundargarh, Angul and Kalahandi till March 19.