Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions prevailed in some parts of Odisha as the maximum temperature crossed 41 Degree Celsius at four places in the state by today afternoon.

As per the IMD data, Western Odisha town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with maximum temperature of 44.8 Degree C by 2.30 pm today.

Sambalpur, another Western Odisha town, recorded the maximum temperature at 42.6 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 41.8 Degree C at Hirakud in Sambalpur and 41.2 Degree C at Rourkela in Sundargarh district, revealed the IMD regional centre here.

The mercury hovered around 36/37 Degree C at places like Keonjhar, Chandbali and Balasore.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the maximum temperature at 35.2 Degree C.