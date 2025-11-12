Bhubaneswar: The mercury dipped across Odisha as 16 places in the state recorded minimum temperature below 15 Degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 Degree Celsius in the state, followed by Phulbani (10 Degree Celsius) and Rourkela in Sundargarh district (10.5 Degree Celsius), said the IMD regional centre here.

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperature was 10.6 Degree C at Jharsuguda, 12.4 Degree C at Keonjhargarh, 12.6 Degree C at Angul, 13.2 Degree C at Koraput, 13.3 Degree C Balangir, 13.5 Degree C each at Bhawanipatna and Dhenkanal, 14.1 Degree C at Sonepur, 14.2 Degree C at Sambalpur, 14.6 Degree C at Jajpur and 15 Degree C at Titlagarh on Wednesday.

Capital city recorded minimum temperature of 15.5 Degree C

The capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the minimum temperature of 15.5 Degree C while the Silver City of Cuttack recorded the minimum temperature of 15.2 Degree C on Wednesday, said the IMD.

As per the IMD prediction, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till November 19.

There will be no large change in minimum or night temperature across the state during the next four days. Thereafter, the minimum temperature may rise by 3-4 Degree C over the districts of Odisha, said the IMD.

“Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh while moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Kalahandi during the last 24 hours,” added the IMD.