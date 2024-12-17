Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continues to grip Odisha as 11 places in the state recorded minimum temperatures below/equal to 10 degree Celsius, today.

As per the information provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Rourkela was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 5.7 degree Celsius.

Other places where the mercury plummeted below/touched 10 degree Celsius were Angul (9), Jharsuguda (7.2), Keonjhar (8.9), Sundargarh (8.6), Bhawanipatna (9), Bolangir (10), Phulbani (7.5), Daringbadi (10), Bhadrak (9.5), and Nabarangpur (9).

In Bhubaneswar, the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.6 degree Celsius while the figure stood at 12.5 for Cuttack.

The Meteorological Centre has forecasted that there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperature (night temperature) by 3-5 degree Celsius during the next 3 days over the districts of Odisha.