Bhubaneswar: With the onset of winter, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued a fog forecast for several districts of Odisha for three days starting tomorrow.

As per the forecast, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on November 19 morning.

Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal between November 20 and 21 morning.

With the drop of temperature at the begining of winter in Odisha, Phulbani became the coldest town in the state with 10.5 degree Celsius on Sunday night.

While Daringbadi registered minimum temperature at 11.5 degree C, Angul at 11.6 degree C, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Bhawanipatna stood at 12.2 degree C, 12.4 degree C, and 13 degree C respectively yesterday night. The temperature at Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Keonjhar was 14 degree C.

Similarly, the night temperature in Odisha's Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was registered at 16.8 degree C and 16 degree C respectively.