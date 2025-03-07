Bhubaneswar: The daytime temperature across the state is likely to rise by 3 to 4 Degree Celsius during the next four to five days.

The maximum temperature or daytime temperature is very likely to rise by 3 to 4 Degree C gradually over the districts of Odisha during the next four to five days, said the IMD in its weather bulletin today.

As per the forecast, dry weather is very likely to prevail across the state till at least March 17.

The minimum temperature or night temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 Degree C over the districts of Odisha during the next four to five days, said the IMD regional centre here.

As per the IMD data, Malkangiri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.3 Degree C in the state on Friday.

The maximum temperature was 36.2 Degree C at Jharsuguda and Boudh.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the maximum temperature of 33.4 Degree C while the Silver City of Cuttack recorded 31.8 Degree C, revealed the IMD data.