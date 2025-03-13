Bhubaneswar: With rise in temperature across Odisha, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued heatwave alert for several places during next four days.

As per Bhubaneswar MeT, the heatwave conditions likely to prevail in western Odisha districts till March 17.

March 14 (Yellow warning): Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Sonepur.

The MeT predicted hot and humid condition at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack and warm night condition at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Boudh for tomorrow.

March 15 (Orange): Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda,Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh.

Yellow warning: Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh ,Kandhamal. Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sambalpur, Boudh, Sundargarh.

March 16 (Orange): Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi.

Yellow warning: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada. Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sambalpur, Boudh, Sundargarh,Jharsuguda.

March 17 (Yellow): Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Nuapada, Bargarh.

The MeT advised people to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day between 11 am and 3 pm.