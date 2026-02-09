Koraput: Several villages in Odisha's Koraput district continue to live without electricity despite high-capacity power transmission lines passing overhead. Bedaguda village under Tankua panchayat in Jeypore block is located barely seven kilometres from the Upper Kolab hydropower project that supplies electricity to large parts of Odisha. Yet, the village itself remains in darkness.

Bedaguda, situated on a hilltop, is home to around 20 families. After repeated demands, electricity has remained a distant dream for the villagers. Four solar lights installed several years ago are now defunct. As a result, life in the village comes to a standstill after sunset.

Daily Life With Fire and Kerosene Lamps

The situation is not limited to Bedaguda alone. Across the Koraput district, more than 200 hamlets and villages reportedly lack electricity. In the absence of power, families depend on firewood and kerosene lamps. Many villagers cook dinner outdoors by lighting fires in open spaces, while children struggle to study under dim lamp light.

Similar Plight Near Urban Areas

Even settlements close to urban centres face the same hardship. The Guli Fire slum, located just one kilometre from Koraput town, has been without electricity, drinking water and basic amenities for years. The residents, displaced from Gautam Nagar, have been living in the slum for over a decade. Nineteen displaced families continue to wait for electricity, spending their nights in darkness.

Solar Power Fails Due to Climate

The district’s climatic conditions further worsen the problem. With nearly six months of cloudy weather every year, solar power solutions often fail to provide reliable lighting. This has limited the effectiveness of solar installations in remote areas.

Demand for Immediate Electrification

Locals have urged the government to provide proper electricity connections instead of temporary solutions. They said that access to power is essential for education, safety and basic quality of life.