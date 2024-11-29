Bhubaneswar: With the formation of a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal in the morning, several places in Odisha are likely to experience rainfall today.

Bhubaneswar MeT issued a yellow alert of rainfall for some districts.

As per warning, very light to light rain is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khordha (Including Bhubaneswar city).

Ligh to moderate rain very likely at a few places in the district of Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati during forenoon to afternoon.

As per IMD bulletin, the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 Kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 29th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 82.7°E, about 260 km northeast of Trincomalee, 310 km east of Nagappattinam, 360 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 400 km southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during afternoon 30th November.