Balangir: In a tragic incident, a migrant labourer returning home to celebrate Dussehra with his family was found dead on a railway track near Jalia under Deogaon police limits in Balangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Tikalal Majhi of Padampur area in Bargarh district.

According to sources, Majhi had been working outside Odisha and was on his way back home for the festive occasion when the mishap occurred.

It is still unclear whether he accidentally fell off the train or was pushed. His body was discovered on the railway track at Jalia near Deogaon on Saturday morning.

The Balangir GRP has sent the body to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination.