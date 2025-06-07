Cuttack: The death of a migrant worker after falling from an under-construction six-storey building in Cuttack has raised serious concerns about the safety measures at construction sites. The tragic incident took place on the campus of Shailabala Women’s College on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Sujoy Kumar, a native of Bihar.

According to locals, Sujoy fell from the building where construction work was ongoing late into the evening. They alleged proper safety protocols were likely not followed at the site, suggesting the mishap could have been prevented with adequate precautions.

Sujoy was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him brought dead.