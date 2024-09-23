Cuttack: In a major crackdown, police today claimed to have busted a unit allegedly manufacturing adulterated milk and milk products in Odisha's Cuttack district. The owner has been detained for interrogation while the factory has been sealed and samples seized.

As per reports, a joint team of Commisionerate Police and officials of Food Safety department carried out the raid at the factory loacted at Atada within Jagatpur police limits. During the raid, it was found that milk and milk products like curd and lassi, which were marketed in the name of 'Rohini' brand, were not just manufactured under unhygienic conditions but also adulterated with chemicals like sodium hydroxide, salt and contaminated water.

Addressing mediapersons, Cuttack ADCP informed that the raid was carried out following allegations that milk was being produced in the unit under unhygienic conditions. It was found during search that skimmed milk owder was mixed with normal tap water without any pasteurisation. The owner was flouting all safety and hygiene rules and releasing the products in the marker. Not just milk but curd andlassi too were sold under thebrand name wih compromised hygiene. The products were being sold in Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri and Kendrapara among other places, the ADCP said.

He also informed that raw materials were procured from Maharashtra. "We have seized samples from the unit and will verify trade license and other documents. The samples will be sent to the laboratory for test. The owner has been detained and the factory sealed. All due action will be initiated as per law," he added.