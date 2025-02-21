Bhubaneswar: The state government will promote brewing of liquor from millets in Odisha.

This was revealed during a review meeting of the Excise Department of the state government today. Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan presided over the meet.

The government has planned to promote brewing of liquor from millets in Odisha. The state government has held discussions in this regard with a few firms having expertise in producing millet-based liquor, said the Excise Department in a statement.

The government will provide subsidy for brewing liquor from millets in the state. The Excise Department will soon consult the Industries Department in this regard.

The state government is also devising a plan for preparation of high-quality as well as flavoured liquor from mahua. Similarly, the government will take the necessary steps for production of high-quality foreign liquor in the state, added the Excise Department.

“The state government has decided to provide incentives for the brewing of liquor from millets and mahua in Odisha. It will introduce various measures in the Excise Policy 2025-26 to check illicit liquor in the state,” said the Department.

The Odisha government has devised a plan to export of high-quality liquor to other states as well as foreign countries in future, said Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol.