Bhubaneswar: A massive buffalo, weighing around 1,600 kg, has attracted the attention of many at an exhibition organised on the sidelines of the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Conference-2025 in Odisha capital here.

The male buffalo, named after Pandav prince Bheem, has been brought from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to the capital city here for the three-day exhibition.

“We have brought Bheem from Jodhpur to Bhubaneswar in a container lorry with all necessary facilities. It took us seven days to reach the Odisha capital,” said the Rajasthani man who reared the buffalo.

According to Bheem’s caretaker, the buffalo was fed around 20 litres of milk per day till it attained five years of age. “Bheem is like a wrestler. It needs proper nutrition and care. We were feeding the baffalo around 20 litres of milk per day till it attained five years. We also feed dry fruits including cashew nuts to Bheem,” he said.

The nine-year-old male buffalo is given regular oil massage as well as bath as part of its care. “We need around a litre of mustard oil to massage Bheem. Besides, we apply Vaseline on Bheem after giving it a bath every day. We are spending around Rs 1.25 lakh per month for providing proper food and care to the buffalo,” said the Rajasthani man.

According to him, semen collected from the male buffalo is being used for artificial insemination in animal husbandry sector in several states of the country including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu.

“Semen from Bheem has also been sent to Nepal. The male buffalo has fathered around 6 lakh calves as its semen has been used extensively for artificial insemination in several states across the country. Some foreign countries including Ireland, Pakistan, Canada and Bangladesh have also shown their interest to procure Bheem’s semen. But, our government policy does not allow us to send the semen to abroad,” said the Rajasthani man.

Female calves born through artificial insemination usually produce around 25 litres of milk per day after attaining maturity. That is why, good quality semen has high demand in animal husbandry sector, he added.

It is learnt that farmers are offering around Rs 25 crore to buy Bheem. “This male buffalo is priceless for us. Female calves born from its semen are sold at prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh,” said Bheem’s caretaker.