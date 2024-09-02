Bhubaneswar: A Mines Deputy Director fell in Odisha Vigilance net as huge disproportionate assets (DA) were unearthed during raids at multiple locations today.

During searches so far, the Vigilance sleuths found two multi-storey buildings, one 3-BHK flat worth approximately Rs 1.30 Crore, one Duplex in Bhubaneswar, two market complexes with 19 shops, 9 plots, cash over Rs 9.83 lakh, one four-wheeler in name of Dharanidhar Nayak, the Deputy Director of Mines, Talcher, Angul district.

The Vigilance teams led by 10 DSPs, 16 Inspectors, 7 SI/ASIs and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous searches at properties of Dharanidhar Nayak at eight places in Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and Angul on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

Following assets have been unearthed in name of the Mines Deputy Director and his family members:

One 3-BHK vide Flat No.205 on 2nd floor of Surekha Orchid at Sisu Vihar, Patia, Bhubaneswar worth approx. Rs.1.30 Crore.

One duplex with an area of 1800 Sqft. at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.

One double storeyed Market complex consisting of 15 shops (9 shops on the ground floor and 6 shops on the 1st floor) of the building located at Badinali Sinkulabahal, Jagmohanpur, Telkoi, Keonjhar.

Another Market complex building consisting of four shops adjacent to the double storeyed market complex at Jagmohanpur, Telkoi, Keonjhar.

One double storeyed building under construction near market complex at Badinali Sinkulabahal, Jagmohanpur,Telkoi, Keonjhar.

One building at village Chhamunda, Telkoi, Dist-Keonjhar.

9 plots including 2 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar and the rest 7 plots in Telkoi, Keonjhar.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/Market complexes/Duplex/Plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Cash of Rs.9,83,800/- (Rs.5,58,800/- from Patia Flat and Rs.4,25,000/- unearthed from residence of Nayak at Talchher) during house search.

Loan of Rs 75 lakh taken in 2022 repaid back in 2 years from suspected illgotten money, which is being verified.

Bank, Insurance & Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained.

1 four wheeler (TATA Punch).

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway at several places in DA case.