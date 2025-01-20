Bhubaneswar: The 3rd National Mining Ministers’ Conference, being held in Odisha, will pave the way for more investment in the state, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The two-day conference began at Konark in Puri district today.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy presided over the conference while the Odisha Chief Minister graced the inaugural session as the chief guest.

“The conference will be instrumental in boosting mining activities in mineral-bearing states. It will pave the way for more investment and economic development in Odisha and other mineral-bearing states,” said the Chief Minister on the sidelines of the conference.

Majhi further stated that the conference will help the state attract investors and business leaders to the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city on January 28 and 29.

“The conference will help Odisha attract investors for port-based and mineral-based industries in the state. Odisha which is rich in minerals is set to become an industrial hub in India,” added the Chief Minister.

The mines ministers of at least 16 states and senior officials of the Centre as well as the state government are attending the two-day conference.

The focus of the conference is to strengthen India’s mining ecosystem in line with sustainable development goals.