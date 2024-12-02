Keonjhar: Mining Officer Suraj Hembram was allegedly attacked by sand mafia while conducting a raid near Anandapur in Odisha's Keonjhar district, late last night.

As per reports, Hembram, accompanied by a five-member special squad, was inspecting an illegal sand mining site near the Anandapur bridge when the mafia assaulted Hembram and his driver, besides vandalizing the SUV in which the victims were travelling.

The driver was reportedly thrown off the bridge by the attackers. Both Hembram and the driver managed to escape the scene.

They were later admitted to the Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment as the two sustained injuries in the attack. Their condition was stated to be stable.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Ghasipura police station. Investigation into the matter was underway while efforts were on by the cops to trace and apprehend the attackers.