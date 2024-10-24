Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today conducted surprise visit to several godowns in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

The Minister conducted the surprise visit to godowns at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazar of the Silver City amid reports of rise in prices of essential commodities, particularly vegetables, in view of impending cyclone ‘Dana’.

Patra examined the stock records of essential commodities including potatoes during his visit to the godowns at the two wholesale markets in Cuttack.

“We have adequate stock of essential commodities. The state government is fully prepared to manage the situation,” said the Minister.

Patra advised the traders and wholesalers to cooperate with the state government during the natural calamities. He also asked the traders to properly display the rate chart for various commodities at their shops.

The FS&CW Department, meanwhile, has served notices on five godowns for their failure to display the rate charts.

The state government had issued a dedicated telephone number to accept complaints against traders charging high prices for essential commodities in view of the cyclone.

The FS&CW Department has urged people to lodge their complaints against such traders by dialing the dedicated telephone number (0674-2396227).

The Department has warned stern action against unscrupulous traders causing artificial shortages in the market and charging high prices for essential commodities by taking advantage of the situation.

As per the IMD prediction, severe cyclonic storm Dana is very likely to cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra during the midnight of October 24 to early morning of October 25.