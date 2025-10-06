Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today praised the Sambad Group's 'Earth Again' initiative. Speaking at the ‘Earth Again’ Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar, he described it as a commendable and exemplary effort towards a greener environment.

He said that such initiatives should inspire others to take collective responsibility for environmental protection. Emphasising the need for public participation, Harichandan said, “Environmental conservation is possible only when people from different walks of life become conscious of its importance.”

He acknowledged that development and infrastructure projects, such as road construction, often pose challenges to the environment. “Roads are essential for development, but during construction, trees are cut, leading to ecological damage. We must find ways to strike a balance between development and environmental protection,” he added.

The minister further mentioned that the BJP had included environmental protection as a key point in its 2024 Assembly election manifesto. “I was assigned the responsibility of preparing the related framework, which was later submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was pleased to see environmental protection being given due importance in the manifesto,” Harichandan said.

Talking about the state government’s ongoing efforts, he said that the government has launched a programme to ensure tree plantation and maintenance in areas where trees are cut for new road projects. “We are optimistic about the success of this initiative, and the government is also planning financial support for it. Plantation along highways has been made mandatory during expansion works,” he informed.