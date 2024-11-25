Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia expressed a big concern over excessive mining activities causing environmental pollution in mineral-bearing places of the state.

Gracing a programme on climate change organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Bhubaneswar, the Minister highlighted environmental impact of mining particularly in Joda and Barbil areas in Keonjhar district.

He said that there are 141 mines and 60-70 industries in these two regions. The excessive mining is causing severe pollution in these places.

"The dust is everywhere due to non-sprinkling of water during mining operation. The mining activities are on rise. It is impacting common people. We have to admit our mistakes. The state has sufficient funds, but nothing is streamlined. The policies are being made inside AC rooms, however, nothing is executed. We have lots of officers and engineers, but the output is zero. We should protect our water, forest and land. We need to find out the solution," Singkhuntia stressed.

He expressed his disappointment over inadequate utilisation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund in mineral-rich districts.

Reprimanding miners and government officials for 'execessive' mining operation, which is causing pollution, the Minister set one-month deadline for implemenation of government policies for mining.

He said that action will be taken against the miners and officials for violation of mining rules.