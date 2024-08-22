Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an open drain while returning from tuition in Laxminrusingh Sahi under Bada Baazar police limits of Odisha's Berhampur town on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sairam Patra.

The incident occurred while Sairam was on his way home, riding his bicycle. The open drain, which was overflowing due to incessant rainfall, proved fatal when Sairam accidentally fell into it.

Though locals managed to find his bicycle, Sairam was nowhere to be found.

After an exhaustive search that lasted several hours, Sairam's body was finally recovered from the drain around 2:00 am on Thursday.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality after the death of the boy.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Bhabani Prasad Mishra said, "Two drains are connected to a culvert in the area. It appears that Sairam was playing near the spot when his bicycle fell into the drain. He was attempting to retrieve his bicycle when he slipped and fell into the drain."

The incident has raised concerns about open drains in the area, especially during the rainy season.