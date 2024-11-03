Rourkela: In a highly shocking incident, a minor boy allegedly impregnated his younger sister in Rourkela city of Odisha. The matter came to fore after his mother filed a complaint against him at the Udit Nagar police station.

As per reports, the boy (16) allegedly raped his sister (13) while their parents, who are wage workers, were not present at home, around six months. He threatened her not to disclose the incident before anyone.

Recently, the girl complained of stomachache, following which her mother took her to the Rourkela Government Hospital. After a health examination, the doctor informed the girl's mother that she was six months pregnant.

On being questioned, the girl revealed about the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by her mother, police have started an investigation into the matter.