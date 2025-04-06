Reamal: A minor boy allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl at Reamal locality in Odisha's Deogarh district. The incident occurred on Saturday.

According to reports, the 17-year-old boy, a relative of the victim, forcibly took the minor girl to his home while she was playing in front of her home during morning hours yesterday and raped her.

The victim narrated the incident to her mother. After seeing the condition of the victim, her mother lodged a written complaint at the Reamal Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated probe.