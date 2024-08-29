Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed after Police arrested a 17-year old boy on charges of murdering a relative of his love interest in Khandagiri area of the State Capital here today.

The deceased was identified as Jagat Mallik, a resident of Raghunath Nagar in the area. The accused minor was a Plus II student staying in the neighbourhood.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the heinous crime was an outcome of revenge as Jagat was opposing his niece's affair with the accused. Sources said Jagat had even beaten up the boy when he found out that the latter was pursuing his niece.

As per reports, Jagat was returning home on his two-wheeler late on Wednesday night,when the accused stepped out and slit Jagat's throat with a sharp weapon. Such was the impact of the attack that Jagat's body was found 100 metres away from his house with blood splattered along the way.

The accused then went and surrendered before the police. Police said the father of the accused had a criminal antecedent. The minor boy is being interrogated and probe is underway, Khandagiri IIC informed.