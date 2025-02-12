Daringbadi: A minor girl gave birth to a baby girl inside the toilet of Daringbadi Community Health Center in Odisha's Kandhamal district today and allegedly attempted to hide the newborn by placing the baby inside the toilet pan. While she was caught by the hospital authorities, the baby died.

According to a doctor of the hospital, the minor girl, who hails from Daringbadi, and her mother had arrived at the hospital in the morning. However, no one was aware of the purpose of their visit. After the girl went inside the toilet and came outside, her mother informed the hospital staff that her daughter had given birth inside the toilet and the baby was stuck in the pan.

On being informed, Fire services personnel reached the spot and broke the pan in an attempt to rescue the baby. Unfortunately, the newborn was declared dead.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. It is suspected that the two might have planned to destroy evidence regarding the delivery.

The minor girl is a second-year student at a higher secondary school. Further probe into the incident by the Daringbadi Police was underway.