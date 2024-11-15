Malkangiri: A minor girl reportedly drowned in a pond during Boita Bandana celebration on the auspicious Kartika Purnima in Odisha's Malkangiri district today.

The deceased girl has been identified as Sabitri Hantal of Champanagar village near Malkangiri town.

According to reports, the 12-year-old girl along with her friends had been to a nearby pond in the morning. While collecting coins from the miniature boats sailed by devotees on the auspicious occasion, she drowned in the pond.

However, her friends fled from the spot without seeking others' help for her rescue.

Hours after the incident, the deceased girl's family members searched for her in the pond and recovered the body.

The girl is survived by her mother, who is a daily labourer, and two siblings after the demise of her father a year ago.