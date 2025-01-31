Jajpur: A 14-year-old girl allegedly eloped with her lover after drugging her family members late Wednesday night at Nathuabara village under Kuakhia police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district.

According to reports, the minor girl laced curry with sedatives and served it to her family members, including her parents, during dinner. Soon after consuming the meal, the family members fell unconscious, following which the girl eloped with the youth, identified as 24-year-old Deepak Sethi from Siaria Manpur village under Dangadi block in Jajpur district.

The victims were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

This is not the first time the minor girl has run away with Deepak. She had previously eloped with him in May last year but was later rescued by the police and her family from Kerala.

Upon receiving information, Kuakhia police launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to trace the missing girl and bring her back.

As per a relative of the girl, the youth arrived at the house on a vehicle as part of a pre-planned elopement. To facilitate the escape, she sedated her family members. The girl had gone to school, where she met the boy. As per their plan, he provided her with sedatives.