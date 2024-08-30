Balasore: A minor girl was found dead in an abandoned three-storey building located in Balgopalpur industrial area under Remuna police limits in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday evening.

It is suspected that the deceased might have been raped and murdered.

According to reports, the girl was allegedly abducted on Tuesday morning by a young man of Nuapadhi panchayat. The accused lured the girl by offering her puri and curry.

When the girl did not return home, her father lodged a complaint with the Remuna police that evening, on the basis of which police started an investigation.

Last evening, the cops found the girl's body in the deserted building at around 8 PM. Senior police officials, including SP Sagarika Nath, arrived to oversee the investigation.

Police detained a person in this connection while further investigation was underway.