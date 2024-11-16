Bhubaneswar: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and later found injured near a temple in Bhubaneswar today. Her family complained of sexual assault at a local police station.

According to reports, the 7-year-old girl went missing in the morning. Her family found her severely injured near a temple at Basistha Nagar locality after long hours of search operation.

The victim's parents, who live in a slum under Shree Lingaraj police limits, took her to the police station and alleged that their daughter was sexually assaulted following her abduction. The victim's father works as a mason.

Based on the complaint, the Shree Lingaraj Police sent the victim to the BMC Hospital for medical examination.