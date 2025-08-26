Basta (Balasore): Police nabbed four persons including three juveniles on charges of gang-raping a minor girl seven months ago in Basta area in Odisha's Balasore district.

According to reports, the minor girl's 18-year-old male friend had taken her to an isolated place at Darada village under Basta police limits a few months ago. His three others friends, who were minor boys, met them at that place. Alluring her in many ways, the four outraged her modesty one after another and video graphed the entire episode.

On August 14, the four again invited the minor girl to a secluded place. When she refused, the accused persons threatened her to make the videos viral. However, the victim did not pay heed to their threat.

The accused four later sent some of intimate videos and photographs with the girl to her brother, who informed the family members about the past incident. When asked by family, the victim narrated the entire incident that had happened with her seven months ago following which her father lodged a written complaint at the Basta Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and managed to apprehend all four accused persons.

The police also recorded the statement of the victim and sent her to Balasore DHH for medical examination.