Sundargarh: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, including two minor ones, in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The incident took place on September 16 and came to light after the victim filed a complaint in this regard with the Kutra police. An investigation has been initiated on the basis of the complaint.

As per reports, the victim had gone to witness a local festival in Rajgangpur in the district, during which the accused trio took her to a secluded place and raped the girl.

Rajgangpur SDPO Abhishek Panigrahy said the victim and one of the accused know each other. Verification of the age of the accused is going on, and appropriate action will be taken, the police official said.