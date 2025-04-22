Talsara: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by miscreants on her way back to home after attending a wedding ceremony at Talsara area in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

According to reports, three miscreants on an SUV forcibly took the minor girl to a forest after hitting a motorcycle by which she along with her relatives were returning to home on Monday night and gang-raped her.

While her relatives on motorcycle ran away, the accused persons fled following the incident.

The police started investigation into the incident following a complaint was filed at the Talsara Police Station.