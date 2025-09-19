Rourkela: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Odisha's Sundargarh district while returning home after attending a Biswakarma Puja celebration.

According to reports, the minor girl, from the K Balang area, was walking home from Barsuan village with friends when two men reportedly frightened her companions away and took her to a secluded location, where the assault occurred.

After the incident, her friends rescued her and lodged a complaint at the K Balang Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police detained two accused persons from Barsuan area for questioning. Both the victim and the accused are scheduled to undergo medical examinations today, informed the police.