Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Rajgangpur area a few days ago.

The cops produced prime accused Shitesh Barla (19) in a local court and sent the two other accused, both minors, to a correctional home.

According to police, Barla, who was earlier known to the minor girl, reportedly picked the girl from her relative’s house in Brahamani Tarang area of Rourkela city on a scooter for a fun trip to Kansbahal near Rajgangpur a few days ago.

Barla and two of his friends had ganagraped the minor girl at a secluded place at Kansbahal.

The victim’s family had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Kansbahal outpost police yesterday.

Taking the issue seriously, the Kansbahal police registered a case and arrested the three accused.

All the three accused are the residents of Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh, said the investigating officer.