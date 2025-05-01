Berhampur: A teenage girl was hacked to death in her home at Karapalli village under Gopalpur police limits in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday morning, allegedly by a stalker who had been harassing her.

According to reports, the accused, a youth from the Jatni area in Khurda district, barged into the girl’s house and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The girl sustained grievous injuries to her hands and body and died on the spot. Her blood-soaked body was found inside the house.

Family members claimed that the attacker was obsessed with the girl and had been stalking her for some time. They also alleged that they had earlier filed a complaint with the police regarding the youth’s behaviour, but no strong action was taken.

On receiving information, Gopalpur police reached the spot and started an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem, and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused. Further details are awaited.