Puri: A 13-year-old girl tried to end her life by consuming pesticide after a man allegedly attempted to rape her in Satyabadi area of Odisha's Puri district.

The victim was initially admitted to Sakhigopal Hospital and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was eventually taken to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The girl's father has lodged a complaint in this connection at the Balanga police station. As per the allegation, accused Aju Pradhan tried to rape the minor girl when she had gone to a pace for work. He allegedly threatened the girl not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The girl managed to escape and reach home, where she consumed pesticide. She then telephoned her father to inform him about the matter.

Police have started an investigation while raids are underway at various places to apprehend the accused.