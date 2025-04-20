Bhuban: A miscreant allegedly set a fish trader's auto rickshaw on fire late on Saturday night in Bhuban area in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, fish trader Santosh Behera, a resident of Mrudanga village under Bhuban Block, had purchased a used auto rickshaw from his small savings last year for fish business. He used to transport fish in his vehicle thrice a week from his village to Kaliapani mines area under Sukinda Block in Jajpur district.

The 32-year-old youth was in the fish trade in last 7 years for his livelihood. On Saturday night, someone allegedly set his auto rickshaw parked near a Kali temple at the village ablaze. The vehicle has been completely burnt in the fire.

A complaint in this regard has been filed by Santosh at the Bhuban Police Station.