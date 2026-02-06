Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar late last night after a group of youths allegedly stormed into a guest house, assaulted the staff and looted cash.

The incident took place at a guest house in the Gandamunda locality under Khandagiri police limits. According to initial information, the accused entered the premises and attacked employees on duty. They allegedly looted money from the cash counter and physically assaulted the staff members.

The youths also reportedly tried to attack a woman who was staying at the guest house.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and detained three youths in connection with the incident. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the involvement of others, if any. Police said further details will emerge after interrogation.