Bhubaneswar: A sweets vendor was critically injured after three miscreants allegedly attacked him with a sword on a busy road in Bhubaneswar last evening.

The incident took place near Samantarapur Square at around 9 pm. The injured person has been identified as Dilip Kumar Behera (52).

According to reports, the attack followed a quarrel earlier in the evening. At around 7 pm, a youth reportedly visited the shop to buy sweets. Behera, who was busy preparing sweets at the time, asked the customer to wait as it would take some time to serve him. This reportedly led to a heated argument between the two. The youth left the spot after the altercation.

Later, at around 9 pm, three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle near the shop. They allegedly abused Behera and attacked him with a sword before fleeing from the spot. Behera sustained a deep injury on his left hand.

The shocking incident triggered panic in the area as nearby shopkeepers closed their establishments, fearing further violence. Tension prevailed in the locality for some time.

Locals immediately rushed Behera to Capital Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.