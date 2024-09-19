Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled multiple crude bombs at two places in Odisha capital, last night. The incident was reportedly a fallout of a dispute between two groups.

As per reports, as many as six crude bombs exploded at two locations in the Kedarpalli area under Capital police limits. Four miscreants, riding two motorcycles, carried out the attack and fled the scene. Some local youths sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Bomb fragments have been collected for further probe. Cops were examining CCTV footage from the Kedarpalli and Brahmapur Sahi areas to identify the culprits. The bombing is believed to have been triggered by a clash between two groups related to Ganesh Puja.

The incident occurred around 11 PM when some local youths were hanging out in the Kedarpalli area. Suddenly, two motorcycles stopped just a few yards away, and before anyone could react, four bombs were hurled in quick succession.

Within minutes, the surrounding was engulfed in smoke while the miscreants fled the scene. The youths reported the incident to the police. However, before the police could arrive, another blast was heard, this time near Brahmapur Sahi.

Eyewitnesses said that four persons on two motorcycles carried out the bombing and fled. The explosions left the residents of Kedarpalli and Brahmapur Sahi panic-stricken. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.